Myriad (XMY) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Myriad (XMY) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $329,602.63 and $1,726.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,830,618,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Myriad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

