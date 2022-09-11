NAGA (NGC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million

NAGA (NGC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. NAGA has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $363,845.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One NAGA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,638.75 or 0.99941517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00067679 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075789 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

