Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $37,172.09 and approximately $4,161.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,261,029 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

