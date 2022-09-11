NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NCC Group Price Performance
NCC Group stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
About NCC Group
