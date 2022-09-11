NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,891 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for about 3.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $25,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NCR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,419. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.51. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

