Newton Trading Down 5.7% This Week (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $263,755.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton (NEW) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars.

