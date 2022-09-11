NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $914,781.50 and approximately $2,500.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00289244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001335 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.86 or 0.02988841 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

