NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6,823.00.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. NEXT has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

