NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.25. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

