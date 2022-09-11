Nimiq Trading Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and $178,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,338,019,136 coins and its circulating supply is 9,771,019,136 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.