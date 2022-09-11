Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $6.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.4 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

