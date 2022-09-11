Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Stake Raised by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.72% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSTB remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

