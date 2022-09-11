NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,002 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 10.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of NortonLifeLock worth $41,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 625,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.73. 15,047,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

