Nutriband (NTRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Nutriband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 12,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,966. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.