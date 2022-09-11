Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.