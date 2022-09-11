Ontology Gas (ONG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.32 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $120.18 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,657.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005483 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00075645 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,225,257 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas' official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, "Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms."

