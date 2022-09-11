Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $222.39 million and $14.53 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00030435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

