Opacity Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $1,805.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opacity’s official website is www.opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

