Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

