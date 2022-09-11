PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Amundi increased its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 266.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PACCAR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,684,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $726,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.