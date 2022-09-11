Page Arthur B Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Page Arthur B reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,509,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $23,288,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $204,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 1,549,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

