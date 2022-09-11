Page Arthur B Has $1.56 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Page Arthur B raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $173.22. 3,662,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,229. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average is $170.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

