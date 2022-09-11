Page Arthur B Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in 3M were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 808,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.10. 26,220,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,653,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

