Page Arthur B Sells 725 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,897,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 59,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,889. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

