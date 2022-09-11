Page Arthur B Sells 778 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

