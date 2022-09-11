Palo Alto Investors LP Boosts Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,081 shares during the period. Karyopharm Therapeutics accounts for 3.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 7.08% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $41,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,674,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 467,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 457,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 1,778,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

