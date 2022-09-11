Palo Alto Investors LP Cuts Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Palo Alto Investors LP cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 0.13% of Cytokinetics worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $54.52. 887,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,957. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,665 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

