Palo Alto Investors LP Has $19.32 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.11. 760,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,035. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average of $318.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.