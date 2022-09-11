Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 16,193 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio makes up about 1.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 838.9% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 374,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 334,813 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at $661,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 709,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOSS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

