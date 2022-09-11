Palo Alto Investors LP Sells 16,193 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio makes up about 1.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 4.9 %

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,574. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

