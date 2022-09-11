PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $52.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

