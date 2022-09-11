PDT Partners LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,858. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.00 and its 200-day moving average is $270.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

