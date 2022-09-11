PDT Partners LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $402,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,966,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.47. 3,674,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,281. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

