PDT Partners LLC Sells 8,437 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $63.19. 842,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,677. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

