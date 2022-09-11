PegNet (PEG) Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (PEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $321,998.72 and approximately $22.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

