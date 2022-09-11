Pendle 24 Hour Volume Hits $236,073.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $236,073.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

Pendle Profile

PENDLE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.