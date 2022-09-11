PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.66. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.