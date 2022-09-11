Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.4 %

PSX opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.