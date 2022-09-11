Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Verano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Verano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

