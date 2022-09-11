Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 483,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. MultiPlan makes up 1.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 49.8% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after buying an additional 4,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $37,749,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 447,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 1,017,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 1,342,100 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

MPLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 1,177,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.21.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

