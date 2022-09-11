Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 731.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 547,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 482,080 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

DCPH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.08. 923,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

