Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.88. 85,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,786. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.26. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

