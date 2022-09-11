Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. NetApp makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

