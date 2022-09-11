Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 103,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS remained flat at $10.08 on Friday. 3,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

