Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,720 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,139,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

NYSE FNV traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 525,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,575. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $117.39 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

