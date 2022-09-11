Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,842 Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,300. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $990.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $436,228 and sold 1,750 shares worth $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

