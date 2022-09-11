Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 82,771 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Cadence Bank makes up about 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

