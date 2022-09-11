PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,284 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.36% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter.

PMVP traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,338. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

