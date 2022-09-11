pNetwork Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and $1.36 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,568.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005496 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075576 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,205,157 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

