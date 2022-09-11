Popsicle Finance (ICE) Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. Popsicle Finance has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $195,420.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

About Popsicle Finance

ICE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance.

Buying and Selling Popsicle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popsicle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

